Liam Hemsworth's Family Allegedly Have Harsh Nickname for Miley Cyrus

While Miley Cyrus has moved on quite a bit currently, far from her days of soaking up fun in the sun of Italy alongside The Hills alum Kaitlynn Carter. The same hasn't been true for Liam Hemsworth since the couple ended their marriage of nine months back in 2019. Cyrus announced it at the time through an official statement from her representatives.

She didn't remain quiet on social media, however, and would embark on a series of relationships, breakups and other spotlight grabbing undertakings. Not long after announcing the split, Cyrus with Carter posted photos of the pair vacationing together, holding each other and kissing by a pool in Lake Como.

According to a source at Radar Online at the time, Hemsworth was brutalized by the situation and Cyrus allegedly flaunting her new fling at the time. "Liam's heartbroken, and his family cannot believe she is flaunting this for the world to see," the source told the outlet, revealing the family allegedly call Cyrus a different name. "They think she's a disgrace."

Radar also adds that Cyrus was allegedly the one who ended it, according to another source."She said she wanted an open relationship. She wasn't ready for just one person for forever," the source told Radar. "He wanted babies, and she just didn't anymore."

Hemsworth and Cyrus are clearly in a better place these days, moving on with their repsective lives. But at the time, things are tense and she had not stopped posting on social media while seemingly shading Hemsworth while commenting on the split.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable," Cyrus wrote in her first post since the breakup. "The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed."

The pop star also seemed to comment in a video posted by Carter, singing a line from "SMS (Bangerz)" that was released after her first breakup with Hemsworth in 2016.

"Why I need his milli's when I got Billy on the speed dial," the lyrics read.

She has also posted a slew of photos, some clad in a bikini, and other shots from her vacation amid the breakup news. This included a photo showing Cyrus not wearing her ring.