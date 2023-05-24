Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Doesn't Want to Tour Anytime Soon

Miley Cyrus shared a new statement on her decision against touring to support her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, at a time when musicians headline sweeping tours to promote new records. Cyrus previously said there was "no connection" with her fans when she performed in major arenas, but in Wednesday's letter directly to fans, Cyrus insisted she feels "connected to my fans now more than ever." Her decision not to tour has nothing to do with fans, but rather her frustration with the grueling tour lifestyle.

"Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart," Cyrus wrote. "I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love... without sacrificing my own essentials." The "Flowers" singer assured her fans that performing for them "has been some of the best days of my life" and they will continue the journey together.

"This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room, which is the reality of life on the road," Cyrus wrote. "These looks I've been turnin' don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus."

Cyrus said touring "isn't what's best for me right NOW & if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could do. Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

The singer's comments were meant to assure fans that she still cares about them after her May 18 British Vogue interview. While she still enjoys performing for her personal team, Cyrus told the magazine she was not interested in singing before a crowd of hundreds."Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," she said. "There's no connection. There's no safety."

"It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone," Cyrus continued. She said that after her last headlining arena show in 2014, she thought she couldn't do that again. "Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what..." Cyrus said as she trailed off.

Cyrus released Endless Summer Vacation in March. It features the singles "Flowers," "River," and "Jaded." She also filmed the Disney+ special Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), released the same day as the album. Cyrus did a tour to support Plastic Hearts in 2022, but the tour only included one performance at Crypto.com Arena and a short four-date swing through major cities in South America. She has not done an extensive, worldwide tour since the Bangerz Tour in 2014, which included 78 shows throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.