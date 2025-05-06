Miley Cyrus Stuns in Her Met Gala 2025 Look

Miley Cyrus wanted to embrace “identity and uniqueness” with her look at the 2025 Met Gala.

The singer, 32, wore custom Alaïa by Pieter Mulier at Monday’s Met Gala, mixing a textured leather crop top with a long pleated skirt and pairing it with a Cartier necklace stack and slicked-back ‘do.

Addressing the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme at Vogue‘s red carpet event, Cyrus said that to her, it meant “celebrating identity and uniqueness” and “challenging what’s expected of you and going beyond.”

Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Really being proud of yourself and how you show up,” Cyrus continued. “I think of these gowns as, like, armor. It’s a representation of power and strength. That’s how I feel about fashion. So I love seeing everyone’s way that they’re showing up and presenting that power.”

At Cartier’s Met Gala after-party, Cyrus changed into a white A-line skirt and stole, which she accessorized with sunglasses for a rocker touch. “CARTIER PARTY @cartier @maisonalaia MORE TO LOSE COMING MAY 9TH,” the Grammy winner captioned a shot of her after-party outfit on Instagram, the upcoming single from her new album Something Beautiful.

Cyrus previously described the upcoming album as “hypnotizing and glamorous,” in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, saying she “forever and always will be interested in” stories of “romance and revenge.”

Something Beautiful is “a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she continued, adding, “It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful. Because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”