Why Blackpink Singer Lisa’s Pantless 2025 Met Gala Look Is Stirring Controversy

Fashion boundaries were pushed to their limits at this year’s Met Gala, but one celebrity ensemble has ignited a firestorm of debate.

K-pop superstar Lisa of Blackpink attended the event in a daring Louis Vuitton creation that embraced the increasingly popular “no-pants” trend, sporting a tailored blazer over a sheer lace bodysuit and logo-adorned tights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While her confidence and presence drew initial admiration, it was the intricate detailing on her bodysuit that quickly became the center of heated controversy across social media platforms and fashion publications.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The controversy emerged when observers began examining the intricate lace pattern on Lisa’s bodysuit and noticed that it appeared to contain facial imagery resembling civil rights icon Rosa Parks positioned at the bottom in what many considered an inappropriate location. The surprise of fashion commentators was apparent as they found themselves unexpectedly scrutinizing the intimate details of a celebrity’s outfit for historical figures rather than merely assessing its style merits.

The ensemble was created specifically for the 2025 Met Gala, whose theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated Black dandyism from the 18th century through the Harlem Renaissance. According to information provided to British Vogue, the artwork incorporated into Lisa’s outfit was designed by American artist Henry Taylor, known for depicting both famous and non-famous Black figures in his work. The artistic elements originally debuted in Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 collection under creative director Pharrell Williams, who also served as co-chair for this year’s gala alongside A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo.

When pressed for clarification about the faces depicted in the lace pattern, Louis Vuitton representatives explained to The Cut that the print showcased “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” though they stopped short of confirming whether Rosa Parks was specifically included in the artistic collage. The fashion house emphasized that the ensemble represented “an exchange between the tailoring tradition at the heart of dandy dressing and the corseterie and delicate lacework native to haute couture.”

Social media reaction was swift and largely negative, with many commenters expressing outrage at what they perceived as disrespect toward Parks’ legacy. “Rosa Parks on her panties… really?” one user wrote on X, while another questioned, “How does this happen at an event meant to honour Black style and legacy?” as reported by several news outlets covering the controversy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

This incident joins a long history of Met Gala fashion choices that have blurred the line between artistic expression and cultural insensitivity. From Cher‘s revealing Bob Mackie creation in 1974 to Kim Kardashian‘s controversial wearing of Marilyn Monroe’s historic gown in 2022, the event has frequently generated debates about where fashion innovation crosses into problematic territory.

As E! Online noted, the 28-year-old singer’s representatives have remained silent on the growing controversy, leaving fashion commentators and cultural critics to continue dissecting the implications of the ensemble. The incident raises important questions about the responsibilities of celebrities and designers when incorporating culturally significant imagery into high-fashion statements, particularly at an event explicitly dedicated to celebrating Black contributions to style and tailoring.