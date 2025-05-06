Halle Berry’s Revealing Met Gala Look Is Turning Heads

Halle Berry turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala in a bold take on the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.

The Oscar winner, 58, walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a sheer-and-black-striped gown designed for her by LaQuan Smith, which she accessorized with a cropped tuxedo jacket and black veil.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We took traditional tailoring elements, structured shoulders, and defined waistlines, and reimagined them with sheer fabrics, stretch silks, and unexpected cutouts,” Smith told Vogue of the look, which he described as a “mix of sexy-Bond-girl meets Harlem Renaissance.”

Halle Berry at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“It captures the theme’s message of self-expression and being bold in the way that you look and dress,” he continued. “The dress’s details showcase the ethos of the theme: exaggerated lines, luxurious fabrics, and sheer boldness.”

Berry and Smith worked closely to bring her 2025 Met Gala dress to life. “She knows exactly who she is and has such a clear sense of style, but she’s also incredibly collaborative. During the fittings, she wasn’t just stepping into a garment—she was shaping it with me,” the designer said. “She pushed for certain cuts that enhanced her movement, and we played with sheer panels to strike that perfect balance between elegance and edge. Her input was always intentional, always rooted in how she wanted to feel in the piece—not just how it looked.”

Halle Berry attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Berry said she was “just grateful to serve as a humble muse” for Smith, who “answered the call for a bespoke gown befitting a powerful theme.” Smith similarly gushed, “To create this look for her at the Met Gala, on a night that celebrates Black excellence and craftsmanship, feels like a full-circle moment. As a Black designer, dressing someone who’s broken so many barriers and continues to lead with grace means everything.”

Berry’s jewelry was also a focal piece, as she sported the Cartier Tsagaan set, which featured over 31 carats of diamonds and took more than 1,000 hours to make, according to Vogue. The matching earrings also took more than 300 hours to make.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Halle Berry attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Berry told the outlet that she and her stylist, Lindsay Flores, felt the “clean, geometric lines and the stark contrast of the onyx against the white gold and diamonds really lent themselves to the theme,” explaining, “It’s the consideration for these smallest details–understanding how we can bring elements of sharp tailoring into every aspect of the look–that makes the Met Gala such an exciting event to be a part of.”