Miley Cyrus Studio Selfie Revealed After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus shared a selfie from her studio on Monday, teasing new music after her split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer has already released a handful of songs from her upcoming album, which is expected to be released before the end of the year. Cyrus announced the end of her marriage to Hemsworth in a statement Saturday night.

Cyrus shared a photo showing herself in a white tank top, behind a microphone, in her Instagram Story.

Before heading out on vacation this summer, Cyrus was busy in the studio recording new material for her upcoming seventh album, She Is Miley Cyrus. She teased some of the material with the first of three EPs, She Is Coming, a six-song collection with “Mother’s Daughter,” “D.R.E.A.M.” and “Party Up the Street.”

Cyrus told Elle she has two other songs in the works, “Bad Karma” and “Never Be Me.”

“I have a new song called ‘Bad Karma,’ but there is no such thing as karma,” Cyrus said of the new song. “There’s just cause and effect. Otherwise Donald Trump wouldn’t be president. I don’t believe that everyone gets theirs.”

As for “Never Be Me,” Cyrus said her producer and “Nothing Breaks Like The Heart” collaborator Mark Ronson thought it would be difficult for her to release “Never Be Me.”

“I have a new song, ‘Never Be Me,’ and the chorus says, ‘If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for stable, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for someone that’ll be all that you need, that’s never going to be me,’” Cyrus said. “When I first played it for [producer] Mark Ronson, he was like, ‘You can’t say that. You have guy fans, and they’re not going to understand what you mean. I don’t even understand what you mean.’”

She continued, “And I’m like, ‘But you wouldn’t say anything about it if a man came in and played that record.’ And then two days later, he hit me up and he’s like, ‘You’re absolutely right. I totally get your perspective.’”

Fans have been eager to hear what Cyrus comes up with after breaking up with Hemsowrth. After they broke up in 2013, Cyrus’ response was Bangerz, and Cyrus’ recent twerking videos had some theorizing she was returning to that era. Cyrus’ fans also theorized that the couple broke up weeks ago, since Cyrus has been posting photos with the hashtag “Hot Girl Summer.”

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a representative for Cyrus said in a statement Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While Cyrus enjoys time in the studio after her trip to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, Hemsworth is in Australia with his brother, Chris Hemsworth. In his first comments since the breakup, Hemsworth refused to discuss it.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” he told the Daily Mail Australia. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

