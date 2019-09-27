Miley Cyrus’ Steamy Poolside Breakup Snap Proclaims ‘Goodbyes Are Never Easy’

Miley Cyrus is moving on! After a highly public split from husband Liam Hemsworth and brief rebound romance with The Hills‘ Kaitlynn Carter, the singer is saying “g2g” to all the drama. While on a nature-filled vacation with mom Tish and sister Brandi, Cyrus has been posting a series of steamy photos to Instagram with telling captions, and Thursday’s poolside snap could be the most telling yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 26, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

“Goodbyes are never easy… but g2g” she wrote alongside a black heart on a photo of herself walking away from the camera in a picturesque pool, toned bum on display.

Earlier in the trip, she took a line from Britney Spears’ “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” that seemed apt to the situation, captioning a canyon photo, “But if you look at me closely … you can see it in my eyes …. this girl will always find …. her way…..”

Another poolside photo showed off her sassier side as she captioned the hot display with a quote attributed to late playwright Jonathan Larson: “I’m more of a man than you’ll ever be, & more of a woman than you’ll ever get!”

It’s been a summer of ups and downs for Cyrus, who in August announced that their marriage was over less than a year after tying the knot, with the news breaking the same day photos surfaced of Cyrus and Carter kissing in Italy.

After a month-long rebound romance with Carter, however, the “Slide Away” songstress called off the relationship, and “is looking forward to being single.”

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” a source told PEOPLE Sunday. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants.”

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” the source added. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”

