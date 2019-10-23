Miley Cyrus Spotted With Supernatural Book After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus is working on self improvement, but she is doing it in her own way. On Tuesday, Cyrus posted a series of selfies and a note about how she is changing. One featured book happened to be on “supernatural” self actualization, leading some to suspect she is exploring the occult. Cyrus’ post on Tuesday afternoon was a controversial one for many reasons.

The album included five pictures, the first three of which were full body selfies in her bathroom mirror. In two of these, she wore a thin white tank top and no bra, leaving little to the imagination.

It is presumably this revealing outfit that led Cyrus to add an adendum to her caption, saying “this is getting removed soon! I’ve been warned by the gram gods !”

However, for some fans it was not the outfit choice that caught their eye. The last two photos in the bunch showed Cyrus outside, sitting under a tree snd strumming on a glittering silver guitar. By her feet was the book Becoming Supernatural: How Common People Are Doing the Uncommon, by Dr. Joe Dispenza.

The self-help book sets out to answer the question “What would it mean to become supernatural? What if you could tune in to frequencies beyond our material world…”

It supposedly provides a blueprint for reaching new states of being, using tools Dispenza has gathered from science and esotericism. The doctor reportedly relies on the latest research in neuroscience, as well as quantum physics and epigenetics — the changes of gene expression rather than changes to the gene code itself — to guide his readers.

The book is heavily focused on healing from the past, and starting from a clean slate. This seems in line with Cyrus’ life these days, as she continues to rediscover herself following her divorce and her tumultuous love life after the fact. Over the weekend, Cyrus shocked fans by calling her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth “evil” in an Instagram Live session.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” she said, in a broadcast she shared with her new boyfriend Cody Simpson. “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d—s out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a d—k that’s not a d—, you know.”

“I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true,” Cyrus went on. “There are good people out there that just happen to have d—s. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

The conversation was not only shocking to fans of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s decade-long relationship, but to those who considered Cyrus an advocate for the LGBTQ community. Many felt her words were dismissive and condescending. She is still recovering from the backlash to that as well.