Miley Cyrus Sparks 'Hannah Montana' Reboot Rumors With 15th Anniversary Post

✖

Are Hannah Montana fans about to get the best of both worlds? Miley Cyrus has fans talking about a possible reboot as she celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel show that sparked her career Wednesday, just as a verified Hannah Montana Instagram and Twitter page popped up on social media. Cyrus penned an emotional note to her alter ego on her own Instagram, captioning the letter, "Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever."

In the note, Cyrus reflected on how growing up filming the Disney series launched her music and acting career, writing, "We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you. But a lot has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Cyrus also thanked everyone who was involved with the project, her father on- and off-screen, Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as co-stars Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, and Jason Earles. "I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any [and] everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have all my loyalty and the deepest appreciation until the end," she concluded the note, written on Hannah Montana stationary for a little extra flair.

Hannah Montana first debuted on the Disney Channel on March 24, 2006, and ran for four seasons and 98 episodes, airing its series finale on Jan. 16, 2011. After chatter began about a possible reboot, Cyrus seemed to weigh in by reposting a screenshot of the trending Twitter topic on her Instagram Story, and the "Mother's Daughter" singer has previously admitted to wanting to "resurrect" her character in some way.

"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," she said on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show in August 2020. "She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out. The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point." Cyrus did say her character would need a "big makeover" to get out of 2008, but added, "And also yea I’d love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a sound stage for a couple years, but that’s sometime in the future and hopefully I’m directing it."