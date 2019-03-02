Miley Cyrus Jokes That ‘Hannah Montana’ Ended Due to Drug Use

Miley Cyrus has a dark fan theory about Hannah Montana, explaining why the character will never return again.

Cyrus appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race this week as a guest judge. While there, she watched a lip sync battle, wherecontestants perform the theme song to her old Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, “Best of Both Worlds.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey, whatever happened to her?” host RuPaul asked Cyrus. The singer, now 26, did not miss a beat.

“A lot of drugs,” she said.

Cyrus herself has been very open about her drug use in recent years. The singer has an abiding love for marijuana and has performed some of the decade’s best party anthems. However, her comment this would could also imply that, after the series’ conclusion, Hannah Montana herself went down the rabbit hole of drug use as well.

Whatever the case, Cyrus herself has apparently found a healthy balance with her own drug use. The singer took a break from drinking and smoking in 2017, explaining to Billboard that she was “evolving” past her various states of intoxication.

“I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it],” she said at the time. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

However, just last December, Cyrus told reporters from The Sun that she was back to smoking marijuana from time to time, and she had found a healthy moderation with it.

“My mom got me back on it,” she admitted. “When I’m just working, I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware and as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.”

Cyrus’ drug use break also seemed to coincide with her getting back together with Liam Hemsworth. The two married in a private, intimate ceremony at home in December, representing another monumental step towards adulthood for the child star.

Cyrus’ appearance on Drag Race marked the series’ Season 11 premiere. She has appeared on the reality show before, however, but never as a guest judge. In Season 7, Cyrus appeared in the audience for the final episode. She also hired some of the show’s alumni for a performance at the MTV VMAs in 2015.

In addition to the lip sync battle, this episode included Cyrus in drag, dressing as a male crew member and infiltrating the competitors’ dressing room.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.