Miley Cyrus Posts Throwback Alien Photo With Selena Gomez ‘On Our Way to Area 51’

Miley Cyrus has posted a throwback alien photo with Selena Gomez, joking that the two are on their “way to Area 51.” The picture is from an old episode of Hannah Montana, and features the two singers/actresses dressed up as aliens. The post is Cyrus’ way of jumping in on the Area 51 Raid meme, which stared earlier this month with a Facebook event page titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

The creators of the page created the fake event, and explained it by writing, “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

The page has since garnered over a million followers, and has had social media going crazy.

Me & @selenagomez on our way to Area 51 👽 pic.twitter.com/P5ui7X5keU — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 16, 2019

UFO expert Bob Lazar, who is a scientist claiming to have “worked with alleged alien technology, and exposed Area 51 to the world in 1989,” has since spoken out against the faux-raid, writing in an Instagram post, “I have to comment on this ‘Storm Area 51’ thing. I do understand it was started as a joke by someone, but there are a number of people who are actually planning on showing up.”

“This is a misguided idea,” he added. “Area 51 is a classified research base. There are no aliens or alien technology located there. The only place there was ever any alien technology was at Site S4, south of Area 51 proper. That was 30 years ago. S4 may have moved decades ago or it’s possible it’s no longer being used for the project.”

“I do not support this ‘movement’. The last time someone tried to get in to Area 51 he was shot. This is not the way to go about trying to get more information. What is good, is the interest in the subject – the science and technology,” Lazar concluded. “That is what would immediately change the world we live in.”

Recently, Lazar was the subject of a documentary titled Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers that has been a hit on Netflix. The film documents Lazar’s whistle-blowing in the late ’80s and catches up with him today as he explains more in-depth what he alleges to have witnessed while working for the government. Netflix subscribers can stream that film right now.