Miley Cyrus is opening up about the end of her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, revealing on Wednesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show that the Malibu wildfires that burned down the former couple's home in November 2018 had a lot to do with their decision to marry just a month later, then split eight months after that.

Having dated Hemsworth on and off for 10 years after co-starring on The Last Song, Cyrus said it was losing their home to the wildfires that pushed them to tie the knot. "In trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire," the Plastic Hearts artist explained. 'Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like, deer run into the forest."

Cyrus' response to the trauma of the fire ended up leading her into a marriage that wouldn't work. "You’re attracted to that heat, and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she continued. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

In the end, her relationship with Hemsworth wasn't able to survive, as there was "too much conflict" in their marriage. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," the Hannah Montana alum said. "I don’t get off on drama or fighting." The singer also confirmed that her new song, "WTF Do I Know?" is about her ex-husband, clarifying what she meant with the lyric, "I don't even miss you."

"Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier," Cyrus said. "Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t." The Grammy nominee and the Hunger Games actor first married in December 2018, announcing in August 2019 that they had decided to separate before finalizing their divorce in January 2020. Following her breakup with Hemsworth, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter before moving on to Cody Simpson, whom she split from in August. Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been dating Gabriella Brooks since December 2019.