Miley Cyrus Reveals She's 'Two Weeks Sober Again' After She 'Fell Off' During Pandemic

✖

Miley Cyrus is celebrating two weeks of sobriety after she "fell off" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she revealed during a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily. Ahead of the Friday release of her new album, Plastic Hearts, the newly-28 musician shared more about her sobriety journey after embracing a sober lifestyle close to a year ago.

"Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f—ing sober,'" she said. "I didn't, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time." Cyrus said instead of being angry at herself, she has been looking inward. "One of the things I've used is, 'Don't get furious, get curious,'" she explained. "So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'"

The "Midnight Sky" singer continued of breaking her sobriety, "To me, it was a f— up because I'm not a moderation person, and I don't think that everyone has to be f—ing sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time."

Cyrus explained that being a "very disciplined" person, it's easier for her to be sober or "in and out of sobriety," because she is able to cut herself off the day she decides she doesn't "want to f—ing do it anymore." Being sober especially at age 27, the same age icons like Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin and Kurt Cobain died after their own struggles with addiction, was especially important to the singer.

"Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself," she said. "That actually really made me want to get sober was because we've lost so many icons at 27. It's a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn't handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It's an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that."