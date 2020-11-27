Miley Cyrus Fans Think Her New Songs Are About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

✖

Miley Cyrus fans are combing through the lyrics of her new album, Plastic Hearts, after dropping the album at midnight Friday, and think there are more than a few references to the singer's short-lived marriage to Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth called off their marriage in August 2019 after less than a year together since their private home ceremony in December 2018, and have since moved on with other relationships.

Cyrus seems to be referencing the ups and downs with Hemsworth during their last year as a couple in the first track of the album, "WTF Do I Know," singing, "I'm the type to drive a pickup through your mansion / I'm completely naked but I'm making it fashion / Maybe gettin' married just to cause a distraction / Here to tell you somethin' that you don't know."

"Am I wrong that I moved on and I / And I don't even miss you?" Cyrus asks later in the song. "Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go." The Hannah Montana alum later says she ended up "alone" because she "couldn't be somebody's hero," belting out, "You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery."

Cyrus' song "Angels Like You" also seems to have references to her marriage to Hemsworth with the lyrics, "Flowers in hand, waiting for me / Every word in poetry / Won't call me by name, only 'baby' / The more that you give, the less that I need / Everyone says I look happy / When it feels right."

"I know that you're wrong for me / Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave," she sings. "I brought you down to your knees / 'Cause they say that misery loves company / It's not your fault I ruin everything / And it's not your fault I can't be what you need / Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me."

Cyrus is a single lady now, having split with boyfriend Cody Simpson this summer, and admitted when announcing her seventh studio record in October that she first started the album two years back. "If you're reading this… know that I f—ing love and appreciate you on the deepest level," she wrote to fans at the time. "I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f—ing life." The musician noted that "no one checks an ego like itself," adding that when she thought the album was finished, "it was ALL erased. Including most of the music's relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed."