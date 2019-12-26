Miley Cyrus Shares Christmas Photograph With ‘Most Dysfunctional Family’ Amid Divorce Settlement With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is spending this Christmas with her family, and she’s marking the occasion with photos.

On Tuesday, Cyrus shared three black and white snaps of herself and her family posing at what appears to be the singer’s home in Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Two of the photos were taken outside on the porch and one was in the living room, where Cyrus, her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her siblings, Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, all sat together on a couch in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 24, 2019 at 12:11pm PST

“Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family,” she wrote.

On Dec. 21, Cyrus gave fans an early Christmas gift of new music, sharing a song she had written a few years ago titled “My Sad Christmas Song.”

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,” she told her fans. “Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone . In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!”

“If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!” Cyrus continued. “You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 21, 2019 at 4:59pm PST

The 27-year-old’s surprise release came one day before her lawyer filed legal documents stating that Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had reached a settlement regarding their divorce. The couple married at Cyrus’ Tennessee home on Dec. 23 2018 and announced in August that they had split. Hemsworth filed for divorce that month and sources told TMZ that the separation was not difficult to settle. The couple had no children, Cyrus is reportedly keeping the pair’s many animals and a prenuptial agreement reportedly helped with dividing property.

The divorce will not become legal until six months after filing, which means that Cyrus and Hemsworth will be legally single around March 2020. Since their split, Cyrus has publicly moved on with Kaitlynn Carter and new boyfriend Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth has remained mostly out of the public eye.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur