Miley Cyrus Reportedly Hospitalized for Major Vocal Cord Surgery

Miley Cyrus was reportedly hospitalized this week for a major vocal cord surgery. PEOPLE reports that the star learned she had an issue last month while in the hospital for tonsillitis. She was told she would need to have the surgery before the end of 2019, and this week was when she decided to subject herself to the procedure.

The outlet’s sources say that she is now out of the hospital and recovering. The “Slide Away” singer will be forced to remain silent for weeks in order to heal. This has put all her planned recording sessions and live performances on hold for the remainder of the year. On her site, Cyrus had no tour dates listed yet, but there may have been some TV performances or other public appearances that were not yet announced. This also presumably shelves Cyrus’ upcoming album until 2020.

However, Cyrus is apparently set to jump right back into the swing of things after her recovery is completed.

“(Miley is) doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year,” said the outlet’s source, who is said to be “close” with the singer.

This report falls in line with a recent Instagram Story remark from Cyrus where she revealed she was “on vocal rest.”

“On vocal rest not body,” she captioned a clip of herself working out.

Cyrus’ boyfriend, fellow pop star Cody Simpson, seemingly alluded to the surgery on Friday. He posted a black-and-white selfie with the former Hannah Montana actress alongside the word “success.”

The couple has been dating for several weeks now and focusing on their individual health has apparently been a big part of their relationship. Simpson’s manager, Matt Zeidman, recently said as much in a statement previously released to PEOPLE.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Zeidman wrote. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Cyrus has not publicly confirmed the surgery report as of press time. In fact she has not posted anything to social media in a few days. Her last Instagram post was uploaded on Monday and saw her dance to a vinyl recording alongside Simpson.

