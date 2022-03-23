Miley Cyrus’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Getting Struck by Lightning

Miley Cyrus is safe after her plane had to make an emergency landing. In a Tuesday Instagram post, the 29-year-old singer opened up about the terrifying incident, revealing that she and her entourage were on their way to Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival when their plane was caught in a bad storm and struck by lightning.

The “Wrecking Ball” shared a terrifying video of the storm from her viewpoint in the sky, as well as a photo of the damage from the lightning strike. In the accompanying caption, Cyrus addressed her “fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” explaining that her “plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.” Despite the scary incident, Cyrus assured her fans that her “crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.” Due to the emergency landing, however, Cyrus said she was unable to fly into Paraguay for the music festival.

The emergency landing came as Cyrus is currently traveling across South America as part of her Attention tour. On March 19, she performed during Lollapalooza Argentina at the San Isidro race track. She is next set to perform at the Lollapalooza Brasil festival in Sao Paulo Friday and Saturday. She last appeared on stage just hours before the emergency landing for a performance in Bogotá, Colombia.

“COLOMBIA! THANK YOU FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT! I LOVE YOU,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram following the performance. In a follow-up post, the singer added, “I’LL NEVER FORGET YOU BOGOTA!”

News of Cryus’ terrifying in-flight experience was met with a rush of comments from her followers. Singer-songwriter Ilsey Juber commented, “Omg so glad you guys are ok,” with one fan adding, “I’m glad everyone is safe, don’t worry mc we understand, love you so much.” Somebody else commented, “Omg that is terrifying. I’m so happy you guys are okay. Geez you really never know when something life changing can happen..” A fourth commenter wrote, “Thank you for confirming that you are fine, we were quite worried about so much news. We love you.” Cyrus hasn’t shared any further updates at this time.