Miley Cyrus Crushes It in Her First Live Performance of ‘Malibu’ at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus is known to shock and awe audiences with every performance, and tonight’s Billboard Music Awards was no exception.

Back in the spotlight once again and promoting a new album set to release later this year, Cyrus showcased a distinctly different look from what we’ve seen in the past and crushed it with a performance for her song, “Malibu,” that was both sweet and so summery.

Reinventing herself once again and showing a folksier side to her style with the romantic ballad written about fiancé Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus stunned with her fashion as well as her vocals.

Her beachy look was inspired by her song. She looked gorgeous in white crop and white jean shorts while performing the debut single off her new album and brought a charm to the Billboard Music Awards.

Towards the end of the song, Cyrus got emotional, which made her performance all the more special and prompted the audience to get emotional right alongside her.

