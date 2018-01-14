Report: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Tie the Knot in Secret Ceremony

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make it official?

According to The Daily Mail, the Hollywood couple tied the knot in secret during a recent trip to Byron Bay, which is located on the new South Wales coast of Australia.

The information comes after Cyrus and Hemsworth were spotted wearing bands on their ring fingers in Byron Bay last week, where Cyrus flew to spend the New Year with her beau.

“It’s such a special place for them (in Byron Bay). It felt right,” an an insider reportedly said of the nuptials.

The couple called off their first engagement in 2013, but got back together in January of 2016 while they celebrated the New Year in Byron Bay.

“It’s where they realised that they couldn’t live without each other and decided to really give their relationship another go,” the source added.

“It was a no-brainer that it’d be the place they tied the knot,” the source claimed.

However, this isn’t the first time the couple has sparked speculation that they walked down the aisle. In November, fans were convinced the two had married, after they were spotted in Georgia wearing matching bands. Neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth addressed the rumors.

The two have maintained their relative privacy despite the public nature of their relationship. They first met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks film, The Last Song, where they subsequently began a relationship. The two dated for three years before Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus in 2012.

In 2013, the couple called off their engagement and their relationship. They each moved on in separate relationships, but ended up reconciling two years later. Cyrus and Hemsworth have been happily living in Malibu together ever since.

The outlet has contacted the couple’s reps for comment.