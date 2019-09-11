Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Step out in Matching Outfits in New York

Following her split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus recently stepped out in New York City with her new flame Kaitlynn Carter, and the pair donned matching outfits. In photos shared by PEOPLE, Cyrus and Carter both rocked all-black, with the pop singer sporting a variation on a pants suit, with Carter wearing a leather min-skirt and black top. The outlet notes that the two had dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, and were photographed holding hands while leaving. It appears that Cyrus and Carter are in town for New York Fashion Week, which kicked off last Friday, and comes to a close this Saturday.

Cyrus and Carters’ presumed relationship emerged in the wake of Cyrus’ split from actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she married less than a year ago.

In August, photos of Cyrus and Carter kissing on a boat were published, prompting Cyrus and Hemsworth to announce their impending divorce.

In an Instagram post, Hemsworth confimred the news, writing, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love,” he added.

Cyrus has also addressed the split, as well as other things in her life that she felt she needed comment on, by taking to Twitter and pouring out her thoughts and feelings.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 percent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she began, in a late-August tweet storm.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s,” she continued. “I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

“I f—ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young,” she also shared, then confessing to a number of other surprising moments from her youth.

“There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history,” she added, “But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

