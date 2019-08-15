Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Spotted in LA Together After Italian Getaway

Miley Cyrus recently enjoyed a vacation to Italy with sister Brandi Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, and the trio is now back stateside, with Miley and Carter spotted on Wednesday in California. The two were photographed driving in Los Angeles, with photographs obtained by PEOPLE showing the “Mother’s Daughter” singer behind the wheel in a gray T-shirt and Carter in the passenger seat with a pair of sunglasses on.

During their vacation near Lake Como, the two women were photographed kissing by the pool, but a source told PEOPLE that Miley “wasn’t introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend” and only called Carter “a friend.”

“They were with other friends, spent time by the pool and enjoyed a boat tour on the lake,” the source said. “Everyone seemed very happy. They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time.”

“Miley seemed especially great,” the insider added. “She was very happy and laughing a lot. You could tell she had fun. She was very close with Kaitlynn.”

Photographs of Miley and Carter kissing in Italy began circulating shortly after it was reported that Miley’s had separated from husband Liam Hemsworth after less than one year of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the couple’s rep said in a statement via ET. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

A source told PEOPLE that Miley’s PDA with Carter is an attempt by the star to put on a brave face after her breakup.

“She’s genuinely trying to have fun and put on a good face,” the source said.

Miley appeared to address her breakup in a recent Instagram post, writing, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win…I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ….”

Carter is also recently single, as she and husband Brody Jenner announced their split earlier this month.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps said in a statement. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

