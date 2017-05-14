Watch: Miley Cyrus’ Reaction To Her ‘Hannah Montana’ Audition Tape Is Not To Be Missed

Miley Cyrus is serving up some serious nostalgia this week after releasing new music.

While the 24-year-old singer was promoting her new single, “Malibu,” she made a stop at Radio Disney where they brought out the big guns in the form of a very old memory – Cyrus’ Hannah Montana audition tape.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Cyrus watched her 11-year-old self sing a song about going to the beach, she joked about a line her younger self sang that mentioned wearing a bikini.

“Always a little controversial, from the beginning,” she said. “By the way, my t-shirt says ‘I should have my own TV show.’ That is so funny. That is crazy. That is a jewel. That is a gem.”

Playing the character of Hannah Montana may have been a strange experience for Cyrus and one that hung with her in some not-so-positive ways, but Cyrus is still thankful for the role that launched her fame.

The star previously told Marie Claire: “I was made to look like someone that I wasn’t, which probably caused some body dysmorphia because I had been made pretty every day for so long, and then when I wasn’t on that show it was like, ‘Who the f–k am I?’”

We love Cyrus’ reaction to this hilarious moment.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com