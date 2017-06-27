Watch: Miley Cyrus Feels Like She Finally Has the Respect She’s Always Wanted

It’s been a bumpy road, but Miley Cyrus finally feels like she has found the respect she always wanted.

The 24-year-old pop star opened up in an interview with ITV’s program, Lorraine and talked about how she has changed as an artist.

“I feel like I proved what I wanted to do,” Cyrus said. “I feel like I have respect and I feel like my charity Happy Hippie has given me that and I feel like I have the respect as an artist that I want, so it’s less that I have to prove myself, and that gives me a lot of contentment.”

Cyrus, whose music has taken a more mellow turn with her new single “Malibu,” also said that her openness about who she is and her fans seeing her more like a friend has also had a positive influence on her music.

“I think that makes me have more freedom in my music, because I feel like I can really just be myself and my fans are so accepting of me,” she explained.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller