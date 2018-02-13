Obsessed Miley Cyrus Fan in Custody After Creepy Rambling About ‘Horrific Act’

A Miley Cyrus fan was arrested by police after posting a series of disturbing Facebook statuses in which he wrote that he planned to execute a “horrific act” that would make the news, among other things.

TMZ reports that the fan had traveled from his hometown near Milwaukee to Los Angeles to try and meet Cyrus.

In the posts, the man claimed that he knew Cyrus’ address and how to enter the home. He also thanked the pop star for “getting rid” of her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

“I got your address like you insisted,” one of the posts read. “I know which way to enter and thank you for getting rid of Liam. I don’t want your money obviously…This is how we fall in love…I don’t need medication. I wish more of you had an open mind. All things will be self evident and to create a new world I have the most horrific act I must complete. It will be on the news and it is sad.”

The man added that he and Cyrus would “finally get together.”

A concerned citizen alerted the Milwaukee Police Department about the posts, who in turn alerted the LAPD and the L.A. Sheriff’s Department. Cops located the man in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, interviewed him and took him in for psychological evaluation. The man can be held for up to 72 hours.

It is unclear whether Cyrus knows about the man and his posts.

The singer previously obtained a restraining order against Devon Meek, who was detained by police while trying to meet Cyrus, the Daily Mail reports. Documents filed by the star’s lawyers said that Meek believed Cyrus was communicating with him through her music.

In 2012, Jason Luis Rivera was arrested after he climbed over a fence to gain access to the singer’s property and was found with scissors. He was later convicted of trespassing.

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic