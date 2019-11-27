Miley Cyrus Debuts New Modern Mullet Hairstyle

Miley Cyrus is changing up her style yet again with a whole new haircut. The 27-year-old “Slide Away” singer posted a selfie to her Instagram Story on Tuesday sporting a blonde mullet cut. While it isn’t the most drastic shift to from her dirty blonde locks, it is still a striking look for Cyrus. She is also rocking a simple sweater with white, brown, black and green stripes accented by a gold pin.

While fans could not take their thoughts directly to Cyrus, chatter around Instagram about the fresh cut seemed very positive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Refreshing my TL on all social media’s eagerly awaiting mileys next hair update,” one Instagram user wrote. “this can only mean one thing, NEW ERA?!?”

A second wrote, “The hair transformation is real and I’m here for it. Punk vibezzzz…SHE IS HERE to slay blonde (or black???) Joan Jett style.”

A third wrote, “I really like her new hairstyle and black would be so cool too hmm.”

Yet another chimed in by commenting, “Love it so much.”

This picture comes as the Hannah Montana and Black Mirror actress is recovering from vocal cord surgery. This derailed her plans for the remainder of 2019, but she will apparently be back in proper condition come early 2020.

“(Miley is) doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year,” a source, who is said to be “close” to Cyrus, told PEOPLE at the time.

She also in the midst of a new relationship with fellow pop singer Cody Simpson. He has been by her side as she recovered from surgery and things seem to peachy between the pair.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager, Matt Zeidman recently told PEOPLE. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Cyrus is also fresh off a split from husband Liam Hemsworth, being as the couple announced their separation on Aug. 10.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep told PEOPLE to break the news. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Photo Credit: Jackson Lee/Getty Images