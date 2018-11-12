Miley Cyrus Left Completely ‘Devastated’ After Losing Home Due to California Wildfires

The Woolsey Fire in Southern California has claimed Miley Cyrus‘ home, the singer announced in a series of emotional tweets on Sunday night.

Cyrus wrote that while her “house no longer stands,” she was grateful that she, her fiancée Liam Hemsworth and their pets were able to safely evacuate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she wrote.

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

“I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA county Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet…. Donate $ , Time , Supplies,” she wrote. “I love you more than ever , Miley.”

She concluded her message with a tweet with various links to donate to support those fighting the fire and those affected by it. Hundreds of thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes due to the raging Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire, as well as the Camp Fire burning north of Sacramento, that have torn through over 83,000 acres of Southern California, and claimed the lives of at least 31 people.

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet….

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Cyrus isn’t alone in losing her home. Other celebrities like Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler and several others have revealed that their homes were destroyed in the fire.

As of Sunday night, the Woolsey Fire had spread to 85,000 acres and was 15 percent contained. Together with the smaller Hill Fire, which spans over 4,000 acres and was 75 percent contained as of Sunday night, the Woolsey Fire has destroyed 179 structures, although firefighters estimate another 57,000 are threatened, CNN reports. The third fire, Northern California’s Camp Fire, is the most destructive in the state’s history and one of the deadliest. The town of Paradise was virtually burned to the ground with some 228 people still unaccounted for.

Firefighters and other first responders in the southern half of California typically could rely on help from their counterparts in the northern half of the state around this time of year, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. But with the raging Camp Fire in Northern California, that’s no longer an option.

“And as evident by the Camp Fire in Northern California — which is larger than this, more structures have been lost than this, more lives have been lost — it’s evident from that situation statewide that we’re in climate change and it’s going to be here for the foreseeable future,” Osby told CNN.

The conditions are expected to extend into Monday, threatening new flare-ups that could become uncontainable, according to Osby.

Cal Fire projected that full containment won’t come until Nov. 17, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of year for wildfires in California, due primarily to strong Santa Ana winds that can fan fires and make them difficult to contain.