Miley Cyrus Asks out Woman Who Requested She Pick Her Next Tattoo on TikTok

Miley Cyrus is giving fans something to TikTok about. Celebrating the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts, the artist has been giving some cheeky suggestions to fans asking for help making decisions on the video sharing platform. One woman posted a video of herself dancing to the title track of Cyrus' new album, writing, "If Miley comments I'll get whatever tattoo she says."

Cyrus' comment back not only answered her fan's question, but asked one of her own. "How about the time and place of our first date?" she wrote alongside heart, kissing, cherry and tongue emojis. The original poster responded, "I'm down to take you out anytime," racking up thousands of likes on both comments.

miley cyrus absolutely rules tiktok rn i won’t lie to you pic.twitter.com/vLDE18Cria — nati (@_THEL0VECLUB) December 4, 2020

Another fan asked Cyrus to pick out name of her unborn daughter, due on Valentine's Day. Cyrus found the post and responded that the baby should be named "California," earning a delighted response from the expectant mom. "OH MY GOSH WE LOVE YOU. IT'S 3 AM AND BABY LOVE FINALLY HAS A NAME. WAIT TIL MY HUSBAND WAKES UP," she wrote back.

.@MileyCyrus chooses the name of a fan’s baby on TikTok — California. 👶 pic.twitter.com/9xpAH90rYh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2020

Cyrus continued her run of advising fans when one person shared a video reading, "If Miley Cyrus comments I'll dye my hair whatever color she wants." The Hannah Montana alum had a different idea, however, responding that the fan "SHAVE IT" instead of simply changing the color.

WTF IS WRONG WITH HER LMAO pic.twitter.com/XnP23Rr8pA — Aol.com (@lukasbattle) December 3, 2020

She may have even facilitated a marriage, with a TikTok couple writing on their sweet video together, "If Miley comments we will get married." The singer joked of her own marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which lasted only eight months before they split, "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me."

Miley Cyrus helps fans get married with a comment on TikTok: “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. 💍☠️🖤 Congrats.” pic.twitter.com/pojDe7e4L5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2020

Cyrus opened up about how the Malibu wildfires that destroyed her home with Hemsworth in November 2018 pushed them to enter into a marriage too quickly in a Dec. 3 interview with Howard Stern. "We were together since [I was] 16. Our house burned down. We had been, like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married — but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice," she recalled. "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."