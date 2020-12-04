Miley Cyrus Admits She Still Loves Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

✖

Miley Cyrus will "always" love ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the "Bad Karma" singer told Howard Stern in a Wednesday radio interview. Cyrus shared how the Malibu wildfires that burned down her home with Hemsworth in November 2018 pushed them to marry just a month later, before their marriage came to an end eight months after that.

"We were together since [I was] 16. Our house burned down. We had been, like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married — but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice," the Hannah Montana alum explained. "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."

She continued that despite the quick end of their marriage, "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will." Much of Cyrus' new album, Plastic Hearts, centers around her emotions during the time in which her relationship with the Hunger Games actor came to an end, and the lyrics to "WTF Do I Know" reflect that, she confirmed, including the lyric "I don't even miss you."

"It’s not that it’s how I feel every second of the day, it’s how I felt for a moment," she explained of writing that line. "That works as some sort of protective armor and there’s a sense of myself that does feel that way. A record is all of these mason jars filled with something that lights up, that you catch something that’s kind of magical for a moment, but it doesn’t have to be you all the time." The artist continued, "Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier. Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t."

Cyrus also addressed the loss of her home's affect on her marriage to Rolling Stone for her January 2021 cover story, explaining, "As you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself." Despite the way things looked from the outside, Cyrus admitted things in her life at the time of her marriage were no fairytale. "At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose," she said.