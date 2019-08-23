Miley Cyrus Admits Past Mistakes Amid Divorce With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are divorcing after less than a year of marriage, but while she is happy with who she is now, Cyrus is not below admitting many of her past mistakes. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Cyrus issued a number of tweets that explained where she’s come from, where she is, and where she wants to be.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” her first tweet read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s,” she continued. “I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

“I f—ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young,” she also shared, then confessing to a number of other surprising moments from her youth.

“There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history,” she added, “But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

I swung on a wrecking ball naked. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” Cyrus asserted.

“BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar,” she went on to say, then concluding, “I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split was announced earlier this month, with Hemsworth officially filing for divorce this week.

Photo Credit: Getty Images