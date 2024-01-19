Mila De Jesus' Son Pedro Pays Tribute to Her Following Influencer's Death

Mila De Jesus' 17-year-old son is remembering his mother after her sudden death. Following news that the Brazilian-born influencer died at age 35 on Jan. 12, her teenage son Pedro Marçal took to social media Thursday to pay emotional tribute to his late mother, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo of them together.

"Rest easy mom," he wrote over a photo of himself and his mother standing outside that he shared to his Instagram Stories. "I love you so much. No one will ever love me as much as you have. Rest with god."

On Monday, De Jesus' daughter, Anna Clara, confirmed the weight loss influencer's sudden passing. On her mother's Instagram page, which accumulated more than 68,000 followers in the years since De Jesus began documenting her weight loss journey after undergoing bariatric surgery in October 2017, she wrote, "it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday. In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot." She added in the caption, "We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you."

At this time, De Jesus' cause of death has not been revealed. Along with Pedro and Anna Clara, the influencer is survived by her two other children, sons Joao De Jesus and Bento Luis De Jesus, and her husband, George Kowszik, whom she married just four months prior in September 2023. In the days since his wife's passing, Kowszik has shared numerous tributes to social media, writing in a Tuesday Facebook post, "everyone of my wife's and I friends and family. Your beautiful kind, caring and loving beautiful words and incredible inspiring PRAYERS... Have instilled such PEACE..in my life of 60yrs on this earth I ever felt."

"My wife loved me and believe in me through God which impacted my life and hers together," he continued. "I will never ever forget what God has blessed me and my beautiful [wife] and her very wonderful children. I'm sorry I can't talk right now.. crying too much. forgive me."

De Jesus – who was born in Brazil and lived in Boston, Massachusetts – rose to fame on social media when she began documenting her weight loss journey. She underwent bariatric surgery in 2017 and an abdominoplasty the following year, and continued to document her progress in the years that followed. Her final weight loss update came in November when she shared before and after photo of her 13-year progress.