Instagram Personality Dies Just 4 Months After Her Wedding: Mila De Jesus Was 35

Brazilian weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus has died. The Boston-based social media personality, a mother to four children and recently married, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12 at the age of 35, according to social media posts shared by her husband, George Kowszik, and daughter, Anna Clara. De Jesus' cause of death was not disclosed.

"I am not really good with words and talking here. I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much for her. I don't know what to say," Kowszik, who married De Jesus this past September, wrote on Facebook on Jan. 13. De Jesus' daughter also confirmed her mother's passing in a statement shared to the influencer's Instagram account Monday reading, "I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you."

De Jesus, who was born in Brazil and lived in Boston, Massachusetts, built up a following of more than 60,000 followers on Instagram after she underwent bariatric surgery in October 2017 and began sharing her weight loss journey. In her bio on the platform, where she shared frequent life updates and also encouraged others to find meaning and motivation in their lives, she described herself as a "resilient mom." De Jesus shared one of her final posts about her weight loss in November when she posted a before and after photo of her progress, writing "13 years between one picture... 6 years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways. On one side Mila age 22 and on the other Mila age 35. How much we change huh, how we grow and how we learn. Pride girl pride." Her final Instagram post came on Jan. 7, De Jesus sharing a gallery of images of herself playing in the snow.

In the days since first confirming his wife's death, De Jesus' husband has continued to share tributes to his late wife. Along with sharing images from their relationship, including photos from their September wedding, Kowszik on Tuesday thanked those sending their support, writing, "your beautiful kind,caring and loving beautiful words and incredible inspiring PRAYERS... Have instilled such PEACE..in my life of 60yrs on this earth I ever felt."

De Jesus is survived by her four children and husband. In addition to being a beloved weight loss influencer, she was also known for her popular makeup tutorials for her 103,000 YouTube subscribers.