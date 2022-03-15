Mike Mora, Singer Kelis’ Husband, Dies at 37

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora has died. Mora passed away following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer, Steve Satterthwaite, of Red Light Management, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 14, telling the outlet, “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.” Mora was 37.

Mora’s passing comes just months after he revealed in October 2021 that he had been diagnosed with cancer a year prior and had been given 18 months to live. In a series of Instagram posts, the photographer explained that he received his diagnosis after he began experiencing “the worst pain” in his stomach that began shortly after moving to a farm outside of Los Angeles with his family. He went on to reveal that while he “thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer,” doctors diagnosed him with the most advanced form of stomach cancer.

“I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this – a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt – maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through,” More explained his decision to share his story. “You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S- can be over just like that…I never thought this could happen to me.”

Following news of his death, many of those who personally knew Mora took to social media to pay tribute. Fellow photographer Brian Bowen Smith remembered Mora as “an amazing photographer” and “the sweetest guy,” writing that he was “saddened to hear the news” about his passing. Smith said working with Mora “was such a pleasure…Mike had been sick for a minute but he loved being on set. Today we will be thinking of you at every frame. Great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest. And be great full for every day your here.”

Mora is survived by Kelis and their two children, 6-year-old son Shepherd and a 1-year-old daughter whom they welcomed in September 2020. Kelis is also mom to 12-year-old son Knight, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas.