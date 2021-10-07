Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Has Stage 4 Cancer

Kelis and her family are in the middle of her husband’s cancer diagnosis. The ‘Milkshake’ singer’s husband Mike Mora announced in a series of emotional Instagram posts that he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. According to Mora, doctors gave him just 18 months to live. He’s currently in month 12.

Mora, who lives on a family farm with Kelis and their children where they grow their own food, fruits, vegetables, and sauces, says he first began experiencing symptoms not too long after they moved. Mora says he assumed he was working too hard in the sun on the farm, which he felt was causing him physical pains. But he says he began experiencing the “worst pain in my stomach.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it,” he wrote. “It was a bit late. But just in time.” Mora initially thought he had a stomach ulcer and waited for results in the hospital alone, where he couldn’t have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, he was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma — stomach cancer stage 4, which he says was a shock, especially after doctors gave him the grim realization that many at his stage don’t survive. At the time of his diagnosis, the cancer was spreading to the lymph nodes in his back. He’s been in treatment since.

Mora was hesitant to come forward with his diagnosis but wants to help others and encourage hope. “You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Sh-t can be over just like that,” he wrote.

Mora and Kelis married in 2014. They have two children and raise Kelis’ son, Knight, from her previous marriage to rapper Nas. Since sharing his diagnosis online, Mora says he is overwhelmed by the support. “I am so grateful,” he wrote in a separate post. “It’s been emotional, but overall I think it’s making me stronger.” Kelis has yet to publicaly speak on Mora’s illness.