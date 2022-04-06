Mickey Rourke Reveals Bloody and Painful Forehead Injury in New Photos

✖

Mickey Rourke grossed out his followers on Instagram Tuesday by sharing a photo of a gnarly head injury he suffered recently. The Wrestler star shared a close-up look at a gash on his forehead, with his eyes squinting in pain. Rourke was in a much better mood when he went out for lunch with Al Pacino just days before the accident.

"Looks like my skateboarding days are over," Rourke captioned the picture, adding a rolling-eyes emoji. Hundreds of his fans commented on the post, with many checking in on his health. Others were impressed that the 69-year-old star would go skateboarding.

"Well, give yourself some credit, Mick," one fan wrote. "How many dudes who qualify for social security have the coordination to stand on one leg, let alone skateboard?" Another fan chimed in, "C'mon, Mickey! You know the drill when you fall down, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and try try again! But judging from the gash you got, maybe you're right! Get well soon, brother!"

Rourke was in much better spirits on March 24 when The Daily Mail spotted him having lunch in Beverly Hills with Pacino. The two friends spoke with the paparazzi outside the Four Seasons Hotel. One photographer reminded Pacino of The Godfather's 50th anniversary. "Today?" Pacino asked. "I guess I knew. Oh wow." Pacino, Robert De Niro, and director Francis Ford Coppola represented The Godfather at the Oscars on March 27.

Rourke recently starred in Man of God, a faith-based film about St. Nektarios of Aegina, a 19th century Greek Orthodox saint. Rourke played a paralyzed man. The movie was written and directed by Yelena Popovic.

In a Fox News Digital interview, Rourke said his Catholic faith inspired him to make the movie. "You know, they're making all these Marvel movies that just make me sick to my stomach," the Sin City star said in March. "It's nice to find a filmmaker who wants to take on a chance and make a movie like this one. There's no guarantee that you're going to have an audience. But I think with everything going on in the world, people are going to be curious about what this story is about. And it has a lot of integrity."

Rourke also stars in the upcoming Murder at Hollow Creek, an action movie directed by David Lipper (Wolf Mountain), reports Deadline. The movie is about a disgraced lawyer (Keli Price) and his brother (Jack Kesy) who plan a robbery to pay for their sister's medical bills. Rourke stars as a Serbian mobster they meet while trying to pull off their plans.