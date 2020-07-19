Mickey Rourke Calls Robert De Niro a 'Big F—ing Crybaby'

Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro's feud just escalated. Rourke, 67, just explicitly called out De Niro, 76, via an Instagram post. In the post, the Iron Man 2 actor calls his peer a "big fucking crybaby" and a "punk ass." Rourke, who uploaded an image of De Niro to accompany his rant, explained his heat was due to some comments De Niro made in a recent interview.

"Hey Robert De Niro, that's right i am talking to you, you big f—ing crybaby," Rourke wrote. "A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you're quoted as saying to newspapers' Mickey Rourke's a liar he talks all kind of s—'. Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you're the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs,i gonna embarrass you severely 100 [percent]. Mickey Rourke' as God is my witness.'"

However, the star, who notably acted in The Wrestler and Sin City, wasn't done. He claimed he was moving to New York City later this year and promised an "encounter" between the pair would occur.

As TooFab notes, this blowup's public side began when Rourke appeared in the Italian series Live – Non e la D'Urso. He recalled how De Niro slighted him when the pair both appeared in 1987's Angel Heart. De Niro was cold to Rourke and didn't want to talk with him in an attempt to stay in character.

"It hurt my feelings a little bit 'cause I looked up to him," Rourke said. "I don't look up to him no more. I look through him. He don't forget what happened 20 years ago. Because they have a saying, 'I took him to school' before no other actor."

This feud allegedly veered its head again when Martin Scorsese was piecing together The Irishman for Netflix. Rourke claims the iconic director wanted to meet with him for a part, but De Niro "refused" to work with him. Rourke says his manager told him this after talking to "the casting person." De Niro denied this via his representative, even going as far as saying Rourke "was never asked to be in The Irishman nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie." Based on Rourke's post, he obviously does not believe this claim. De Niro has not reacted to Rourke's Instagram post as of press time.