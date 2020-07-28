Mickey Rourke Challenges Elon Musk to Bare-Knuckle Fight

Mickey Rourke is taking up for Johnny Depp's honor, challenging Elon Musk to a bare-knuckle fight after the Tesla CEO joked about a "cage fight" with the Pirates of the Caribbean over rumors that the Musk had an affair with Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard. The Wrestler actor took to Instagram Monday to issue his challenge: "I have the better idea if Elon Musk is in fighting mood he can fight someone his own size," he wrote. "I’d gladly love the opportunity to take you to school mr.tough (sic) guy Elon Musk."

Rourke then went on to list the rules of this proposed fight. "Bare fists, elbows and knees and i will only use one hand-my left," he continued. "We can both put down $200k a piece, winner take all, no rules. So instead of picking on someone who weighs 130 lbs i am calling your a— out." He signed his caption, "Warmest regards, Mickey 'Marielito' Rourke."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICKEY ROURKE (@mickey_rourke_) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

Rourke's odd comments came after Musk made tongue-in-cheek comments to The New York Times recently when asked about Depp's threatening comments toward him outed in the actor's ongoing libel trial over in the U.K., which came amid allegations he had an affair with Heard. "I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false," Musk said of the accusations made against him, saying his relationship with the Aquaman actress started only after her split with Depp. The SpaceX CEO also denied having a threesome with Heard and actress Cara Delevingne at Depp’s home in Los Angeles, saying, "We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are."

In text messages introduced at the libel trial, in which Depp is suing The Sun for referring to him as a "wife beater" in 2018, the actor referred to as Musk as "Mollusk" and threatened to cut off his genitals. Asked about the texts by the Times, Musk quipped, "If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know," but suggested he and Heard "bury the hatchet and move on."

News Group newspapers, the publishers of The Sun, said at the start of the trial "that the description of Mr Depp as a ‘wife-beater’ is entirely accurate and truthful," saying in a statement, "The sting of the articles is correct – namely that [Depp] beat his wife Amber Heard causing her to suffer significant injury and on occasion leading to her fearing for her life."