Mickey Rourke Vows to Show Donald Trump His ‘Left Hook From Hell’

Actor Mickey Rourke has some harsh words for President Donald Trump, as he was recently heard vowing to show the Commander-in-Chief his “left hook from hell.” While speaking with TooFab, Rourke was reminded of a time back in the ’90s when Trump sued him and rapper Tupac (the pair starred in the 1996 action flick Bullet together) for trashing a suit in one of his hotels.

“That piece of s— that’s sitting in the White House, that p—, that lying c— s—er. That no good f—ing two faced f—ing piece of s—. He said some really nasty things about the two of us. And you know what? It’s personal,” Rourke said.

“There’s gonna be a day where he ain’t president, and we’re gonna bump into each other. And you’re gonna feel me,” Rourke went on to say, then adding that he hopes to express his grievances in person.

“You know what happens? What goes up, goes down. And when it goes down, it goes down like a motherf—er. That’s the life we live in,” he said. “He’s gonna feel me. You hear me? You’re gonna feel me. What you said about the two of us? On my brother, you’re going to feel me.” Rourke’s reference to his little brother Joey is notable, as he passed away from lung cancer in 2004, at the age of 50.

Rourke’s gripes with Trump go back to that hotel suit lawsuit, which was for $28,000, even though Rourke says the damage was only about $7,000.

The actor says that the contents of the lawsuit contained about six paragraphs of the “worst, negative, demeaning, disrespectful shit you could say about two people.”

This is not the first time that Rourke has spoken so heatedly about Trump as back in 2018 Newsweek quoted the actor as saying, “Everything he says is bulls—. So you can’t trust nothing, you know what I’m saying?”

He then went on to compare Trump to a previous president, saying, “I mean, Ulysses S. Grant was a s—-y president. So every once in a while, you get a garbage can. We got a garbage can for a president.”

At the time, the NFL kneeling controversy was still making headlines, with Trump vehemently opposing the protest. Rourke commented on the situation, saying, “The football players who are sitting at halftime, I’d sit with them, too. As long as that garbage can’s in the White House, I’m sitting.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images