‘The Masked Singer’ Parody Movie Script Is Making the Rounds in Hollywood

The Black List, a list of the most liked unproduced scripts floating around Hollywood, met the biggest reality competition series on television this year. One of the scripts on this year’s list is simply titled The Masked Singer and tracks what happens after Mickey Rourke is picked to appear on the show. There are also biopics about Kanye West, Michael Jordan and Transformers director Michael Bay on the list.

The Masked Singer script was written by Mike Jones, who worked on Pixar’s Luca and Soul, and Nicholas Sherman. “Mickey Rourke loses his mind after he’s forced to take a gig on television’s highest-rated show: The Masked Singer,” reads the project’s synopsis. The script received 12mentions from the 375 film executives interviewed for the list.

Coincidentally, the real Rourke did appear on The Masked Singer, causing one of the most bizarre scenes on an already bizarre show. Rourke tried to perform “Stand By Me” while wearing a Gremlin costume during Season 4 last year. He became the first singer to eliminate himself when he took off the mask while host Nick Cannon was interviewing him. When asked why he did the show in the first place, Rourke said he wanted to do “something different.”

The Black List was founded by Franklin Leonard in 2005 to highlight the best unproduced scripts in Hollywood that have not been green-lit yet. The project that received the most mentions from the executives polled was Cauliflower, a drama by Daniel Jackson. The script is about a high school wrestler who competes for a state championship while fighting a bizarre ear infection. Fuller Media already signed on to produce, reports Variety.

Other highlights on this year's list include The College Dropout, a script about West by Thomas Aguilar and Michael Ballin; Michael Bay: The Explosive Biopic by Sean Tidwell; and Air Jordan, a script by Alex Convery about Jordan's endorsement of Nike. Another script that attracted a lot of attention is Lily Hollander's See How They Run, a script about a blind mother who lives in a farmhouse with her young daughter and tries to repair their relationship. Yasuke by Stuart C. Paul is also a fascinating project about the only African Samurai in feudal Japan.