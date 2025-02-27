Michelle Trachtenberg’s Ex Shawn Ashmore Breaks Silence on Her Shocking Death

Shawn Ashmore is honoring his late ex Michelle Trachtenberg following her death on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the age of 39. The X-Men actor, 45, took to Instagram shortly after news of the Gossip Girl alum’s passing to pay tribute to the “incredible person” he dated from 2004 to 2006.

“Incredibly sad to hear about Michelle’s passing,” Ashmore wrote alongside a red carpet photo of the two. “She was an incredible person and I will always remember the years we spent together fondly. She was loving, quirky and would never pass up a law and order SVU marathon.” He added in a note to her family, “My condolences to her mother Lana and sister Irene! This is an incredible loss!”

Trachtenberg revealed in a 2005 interview with BlackFilm.com that she first approached Ashmore while at a 2004 Oscars party. “Well, I put out an ad in the classifieds: ‘Wanted, superhero. I’m a damsel in distress,’” she joked. “No, we just met. He hates anything publicity [and] we met at an Oscar party and he was just like Mr. Grumpy unhappy to be out in public and I totally approached him.” The Harriet the Spy actress added, “I was the forward one. I take full credit.”

Around 8 a.m. on Feb. 26, New York police responded to a 911 call at Trachtenberg’s apartment and found her unresponsive. The actress, whom The New York Post reported had recently undergone a liver transplant, was pronounced dead at the scene. NYPD officials have declared that her death is not being investigated as suspicious and her cause of death will be determined with an autopsy.

Michelle Trachtenberg in Dior Glossy and Shawn Ashmore in Marc Jacobs at The Park Hyatt in Honor of The 30th Annual Toronto Film Festival in 2005 (Photo by Mike Guastella/WireImage)

Ashmore is one of the many to pay tribute to the Trachtenberg. The late actress’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Alyson Hannigan shared her own condolences on Instagram, writing, “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.”

Emma Caulfield similarly wrote on her Instagram Story, “I’m so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today… Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved.”