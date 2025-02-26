‘Buffy the Vampire’ Cast Members Remember Michelle Trachtenberg

The world was shocked today when Michelle Trachtenberg passed away at 39 years old. Known for her roles in hit shows like Gossip Girl and especially Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Internet has been paying their respects all day. Many of her former co-stars on Buffy have shared tributes to her via the press or social media.

On Buffy, Trachtenberg joined in season 5 as Dawn Summers, the little sister of series protagonist Buffy. Her late addition to Buffy the Vampire Slayer was explained in the series as her character being a mystical “key” brought to life in a human body and given to Buffy for protection. Trachtenberg was a main character in Buffy until its end in season 7.

Emma Caulfield, who played former demon Anya Jenkins, paid tribute on her Instagram story, writing, “I’m so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today… Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved.”

James Marsters, who played the vampire Spike, told PEOPLE Mag: “My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul…Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.”

David Boreanaz, who played love interest and vampire Angel, wrote on his Instagram story, “So very sad …horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

Marsters, now 62 years old, later added “My heart goes out to her family, who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear… Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

There is currently no cause of death announced for Trachtenberg. Her last role was in 2023, reprising her fan-favorite role as Georgina Sparks in the 2023 HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl.