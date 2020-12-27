Michelle Branch Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'Twist a Dagger in My Heart'

Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch reflected on the end of 2020 in a new post to fans on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that she recently suffered a miscarriage. Branch posted a series of photos from her holiday celebration, beginning with a snap of herself and husband, the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet,'" she began. "December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf—er!)."

Early on Christmas morning, an RV exploded in downtown Nashville, damaging property and injuring at least three people. Authorities have since identified a person of interest in the bombing, which is believed to have been intentional.

"But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress," Branch continued, praising her family. "We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx."

Branch and Carney welcomed son Rhys in August 2018, and Branch is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Owen, who she shares with ex-husband Teddy Landau. Carney was previously married to Denise Grollmus and Emily Ward. He and Branch were planning their wedding when they found out Branch was expecting, postponing their nuptials until after their son's birth. They married at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019, four years after meeting in 2015 while working on Branch's 2017 album Hopeless Romantic.

"The record wouldn’t have seen the light of day had he not been involved. That’s why it was important for him to be up there — when we were making it it felt like us against the world," Branch told Billboard after the album's release. "Pat has said, 'I remember seeing you on MTV in the early 2000s and thinking you were really cute.' It’s, like, why couldn’t we have just met each other in our twenties? We would have saved so much heartache!"