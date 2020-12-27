Nashville Explosion: FBI Searches Home of 63-Year-Old Reported 'Person of Interest'

Nashville authorities and the FBI continue to dig for information about the Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown. According to CBS News and NBC News, law enforcement is searching Anthony Quinn Warner's home on Bakertown Road in the Nashville area. The 63-year-old hasn't been confirmed as a suspect, but it is the first lead authorities have followed as their "person of interest."

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the ATF were on the scene and told reporters that they were investigating if Warner was responsible or connected to the bombing that left three injured and delivered a rude awakening for Christmas.

...#exclusive @CBSNews has learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked #Nashville on #Christmas Day. Multiple sources tell us that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV. — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) December 26, 2020

NBC affiliate WSMV noted that an RV that matches the RV description shared by police once was parked in the backyard of Warner's residence. It can be seen in photos shared on Google Maps, but the outlet notes that the RV is no longer on the premises.

The bombing, which police are calling "intentional," damaged several businesses in its vicinity, with security footage of the area showing damage and windows shattering at the time of the explosion. The blast damaged Forty-one businesses. The bomb also damaged an AT&T building, disrupting internet and phone services in the area, including 911 emergency services.

And while only three were injured and sent to the hospital, Nashville Metropolitan Police Chief John Drake confirmed that human remains were found at the site of the explosion. Who the remains belong has not been established, but they were sent away to the medical examiner.

Right now agents with the FBI and ATF are focusing around this home in their search to answers to #Christmas Day’s #Nashville explosions. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/VASYOkpHlE — Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) December 26, 2020

Despite the search of the home and the "person of interest" released by authorities, the police made it clear they were still "following leads" and urged the public to reach out with any help.

The Christmas morning shocker started with a call about shots fired at 5:30 a.m. local time, finding the RV parked in front of the AT&T Building. According to NBC News, a speaker system attached to the RV broadcast a warning about the explosion, with video reportedly capturing the sound in the moments before the blast. According to authorities on the scene, the female voice heard from the RV led them to take the threat seriously and keeping injuries to a minimum.

"They heard the announcements coming from this vehicle, took them seriously and were working to seal the streets to protect folks," Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said, according to NBC News. "We think lives were saved by those officers doing just that."