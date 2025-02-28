Michael Strahan Unveils His Next Career Move

Michael Strahan is making another big career move. After going from NFL player to co-host on Good Morning America and Live! with Kelly and Michael and later regular contributor on GMA as well as the host of game show Pyramid, Strahan is eyeing to branch out yet again. Bloomberg reports that the former New York Giant will be launching a direct-to-consumer custom tailoring option, an expansion of his clothing line.

The Michael Strahan Design Lab will deliver made-to-order suits within two weeks and will be made available through an online shop. Strahan launched Collection by Michael Strahan in 2015 through JCPenney, a men’s clothing line that includes suits, blazers, sports shirts, belts, ties, cufflinks, suspenders, and more. It was to be an affordable, tailored clothing line. Since its launch, the brand has gone into licensed sports apparel with the NFL and NHL, and has an arrangement with Fanatics Inc.

“Typically celebrity brands – it’s hard for them to survive,” Koral Chen, senior vice president of brand development at SMAC, said in an interview. “But the fact is we’ve been here for 10 years and growing.” It seems like Strahan’s brand keeps growing, and it just won’t stop. Tapping into a market like direct-to-consumer custom tailoring could launch the line into even bigger heights, and there is no way to know just how fans will take it. This will surely make things easier for some people, and if the brand has already been staying strong for 10 years, this could keep it solid for another 20, at least.

Meanwhile, Strahan is keeping busy otherwise. He is still on Good Morning America and even had water thrown on his face by Susan Lucci. On the personal side, he became a grandfather in September when his eldest daughter, Tanita, gave birth to a baby boy. His daughter, Isabella, was declared cancer-free over the summer after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023.

It seems like Strahan is doing as well as ever these days, and it should be exciting to see how his line continues to expand. Those interested in checking out the direct-to-consumer custom tailoring can do so now on Strahan’s website, as well as any information about it. It’s a pretty good idea, and it’s likely there are already orders in, so fans may want to put in their orders.