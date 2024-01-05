Michael Strahan Teases 'Epic Announcement'

Michael Strahan has something big coming for NFL fans. This week, the Good Morning America co-host went to Instagram to share photos of his MSX x Starter Super Bowl collection. And in the caption, Strahan teased something big is coming from his Michael Strahan Brand.

"Still not over our 2023 MSX x STARTER Super Bowl Collection?" the caption read. "Well we have some news for you... Stay tuned for an epic announcement." It's not clear what that announcement will be but it likely has something to do with Super Bowl LVIII since it's about a month away. Strahan's photos were from last year's Super Bowl collection, so fans could be treated to the 2024 edition with a Las Vegas theme since the Super Bowl is being held there.

Strahan knows all about the Super Bowl. The former NFL star played for the New York Giants from 1993 to 2007, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory during his final season. It was the perfect ending to his legendary NFL career as he also was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, selected to the All-Pro Team six times and has the single-season sack record (22.5).

In February, Strahan spoke to Giants.com about his greatest Super Bowl memory. "Winning, the confetti falling, knowing the game was over," Strahan said. "Eli (Manning), David Tyree, getting a sack, watching Tom Brady scream at his offensive line when (defensive ends) Osi (Umenyiora) and (Justin) Tuck were hitting him. Just the whole, everything. The week before, watching Tom Coughlin eat an In-N-Out burger after practice one day. It was the little things like the jokes and the laughter and the bus rides and obviously the game. So many memories, it's hard to have one favorite."

Strahan also revealed the one Super Bowl play that stood out. "Obviously, Eli getting out of a sack and Tyree catching the ball on his helmet – two of the most unlikely guys to do that," he said. "I think that was the point where I was like, 'Okay, this has been a very special year. If they can do that, then we're going to win the game.' That was before Plaxico (Burress) caught the touchdown because those plays can't end in a bad story. Just couldn't. Thank goodness it didn't."