Susan Lucci Throws Water in Michael Strahan’s Face on ‘GMA’

Susan Lucci brought a little soap opera drama to the Good Morning America set. Joining Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on Monday morning’s broadcast of the ABC show, the former All My Children star, 78, gave Strahan, 53, a lesson on soap opera fights that ended with her throwing water on the co-host three times.

Lucci popped by the show to speak about her Off-Broadway play My First Ex-Husband, but the discussion quickly turned to her soap opera icon status, the actress recalling how Strahan was a “great sport” during their first soap opera fight lesson in 2023, when she taught him all about the fake slap. Although Strahan admitted he was still “not recovered” from that first lesson, he was more than eager to learn some more from the actress.

“Last time you were here, you put those chops to the test. You taught me the good old fake TV slap,” Strahan said. “So how do you take a good soap opera fight to the next level?”

Lucci agreed that she and Strahan “have more in us” before laying out everything that goes into making a great soap opera fight: “I think it’s really important to not just out of nowhere, just all of a sudden, have a fight. You have to be in that moment where you are really, really ticked off.”

After adding that “a prop really helps too,” Lucci grabbed a glass of water as she and Strahan pretended to fight, throwing out lines like “I’ve done nothing wrong!” and “Do not interrupt me,” before she splashed the water on him, though most of it missed him.

“Bring more water. C’mon. Let’s do this thing right. Get the aim right,” Strahan urged as Lucci grabbed a second glass of water. The actress then proceeded to throw the water directly in Strahan’s face as he hilariously quipped, “How dare you do it perfectly the second time you hit me in the face with the water?”

But it didn’t stop there. For a final, shocking moment, GMA producers brought out a pitcher of water as Lucci demanded Strahan get “down on [his] knees.” She then dumped the container over his head, Strahan joking, “I know some guys who are in big trouble when this show is over.”

Strahan certainly got his soap opera fight lesson from one of the best. Lucci is best known for her starring role as Erica Kane, often considered to be one of the nastiest TV characters of all-time, on ABC’s All My Children. The actress starred in the role for more than 40 years from 1970 until 2011.

Reacting to her Monday GMA appearance, Lucci wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself dumping water over Strahan’s head, “Fun on GMA this morning! Thank you, Michael Strahan—you are such a great sport!!!”