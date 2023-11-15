Michael Strahan Returns to 'Good Morning America' After 3-Week Hiatus

Michael Strahan has returned to Good Morning America. The 51-year-old rejoined co-anchor Robin Roberts on the long-running ABC morning show Wednesday after a nearly three-week hiatus due to "personal family matters."

Strahan was officially welcomed back at the top of Wednesday's broadcast, Roberts sharing, "Can I just say we have tears of joy because we have Michael back here at the desk with us?" Strahan replied," it is great to be back with both of you, and it's great to see Jeremy Renner conquering another mountain or hill as he's on his way to recovery." Strahan did not further address his weeks-long absence, instead moving straight into one of the day's updates.

Strahan's return to GMA came after he last appeared on the program on Oct. 26, with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang and World News Tonight's Linsey Davis filling in for him in his absence. He was also absent from his position as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and has not been active on social media since ct. 25 when he promoted his game show, The $100,000 Pyramid.

Amid his absence, Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee said on Nov. 5 that Strahan was "dealing with a personal family matter," per the Los Angeles Times. An ABC spokesperson told PEOPLE a few days later, "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns." Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Strahan "is a huge presence at GMA, and his absence is definitely felt," adding that he is "universally adored" and "everyone wishes him the best as he deals with personal family matters. The hope is for him to get back to work soon."

Strahan returned to Fox NFL Sunday over the weekend. He also appeared on the Fox NFL Sunday TikTok to take part in a quiz to guess the meaning of military terms with Rob Gronkowski, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson. However, he remained absent from GMA until Wednesday.

A notable figure in both the sports and broadcasting world, Strahan made the move to television when he joined Fox NFL Sunday in 2008. He later joined the nationally syndicated talk show LIVE with Kelly and Michael, where he remained from 2012 to 2016. The former professional football player joined GMA in 2016.