✖

Michael Strahan is being honored for his NFL career once again. On Good Morning America, Strahan was surprised on live television by his former teammate Eli Manning who was wearing his No. 92 jersey. They were then joined by their former teammates Jessie Armstead and Justin Tuck who were also wearing Strahan's number. Strahan then realized that the Giants are retiring his jersey on Nov. 28 when the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history," John Mara, the Giants president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor. Michael's career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game. We are grateful for all his contributions and are happy to officially say no Giants player will ever wear No. 92 again."

I’m still in shock. This is a moment I will always remember.



Thank you @EliManning, @JustinTuck, @Jessiearmstead, and my @GMA team for this amazing surprise.



To the @Giants organization and fans. Let’s get Metlife Stadium rocking on 11.28!



See you there!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SaOYxUTKAA — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) September 1, 2021

Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He was one of the best pass rushers in the 2000s, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 after posting an NFL record 22.5 sacks. He led the NFL in sacks that season and in 2003 and was named to the All-Pro Team a total of six times. And in his final season with the Giants, he helped the team win the Super Bowl, sacking Tom Brady in the win over the New England Patriots.

"Michael Strahan was a Hall of Fame player and he is a Hall of Fame person," Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch said. "Only the very best players get their jerseys retired and Michael is in that category in Giants history and NFL history, as well. He was the consummate defensive end, a team captain and a winner who helped lead us to the greatest victory in our history in Super Bowl XLII."

Strahan finished his NFL career with 141.5 sacks which rank sixth all-time in NFL history. He's a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team as well as the Giants Ring of Honor, Strahan's jersey retirement ceremony comes two months after Manning's celebration as his No. 10 will be retired on Sept. 26 when the Giants take on the Atlanta Falcons.