Michael Madsen Demands ‘Full Investigation’ Into Son’s Suicide

Michael Madsen is requesting “a full investigation by the military” into the tragic death of his son, Hudson Madsen. Shortly after news broke that the 26-year-old Oahu resident died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide, the Reservoir Dogs actor opened up about his heartbreaking loss, telling The Blast that he believes his son was shamed for receiving mental health support.

According to the actor, Hudson, who grew up in California, had just finished his first tour in the U.S. Army, where he was a sergeant stationed in Hawaii. Madsen said he “didn’t see any signs of depression” in Hudson, adding that his son’s marriage to his wife, Carlie, appeared to be “going strong,” and while his son “had typical life challenges that people have with finances,” Hudson was “looking towards his future” and wanted to start a family. Madsen added that when he last spoke to his son just a few days before his passing, “he was happy” and he “didn’t see any signs of depression.”

However, sources close to the family shared that Hudson struggled with his mental health since serving in the army and was stressed about being deployed to the Philippines. Madsen said that while his son sought help for his mental health struggles, “it appears that officers and rank and file were shaming my son for needing therapy which caused him to stop getting help for mental health issues that he was keeping private.” He has “asked for a full investigation by the military” in light of this.

Perry Wander, a lawyer for the family, further explained that “Hudson was shamed in the military for needing mental health counseling, didn’t get it with tragic results.” Wander noted that “stigma is a huge barrier to seeking health care among military personnel with mental health problems,” adding that “approximately 60% of military personnel who experience mental health problems do not seek help, yet many of them could benefit from professional treatment.” Wander said Madsen “hopes that if he can shed some light on this important problem and focus attention on this important issue, other families of military personnel who are suffering from mental health issues and need counseling will be encouraged to get it instead of being shamed and stigmatized and ostracize for needing it.”

Hudson was the oldest of Madsen’s three children with wife DeAnna Madsen. The couple also shares sons Calvin and Luke. Madsen, who thanked “everyone for their prayers and their kind messages,” said he and his family “are all incredibly overwhelmed with grief and sadness” and are “just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.