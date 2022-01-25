Michael Madsen’s Son Hudson Dead at 26

Hudson Madsen, Michael Madsen’s son and the godson of Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino, has died. Madsen was found dead in a suspected suicide in Hawaii. The Medical Examiner in Honolulu confirmed this in a statement to The Blast that read, “I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu.” He was 26.

Madsen’s passing was also confirmed to the outlet by his family. In a statement, a representative for the Madsen family said they are “heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.” According to sources close to the family, the Madsens “were completely stunned” by the 26-year-old’s passing. The sources said, “Nothing out of the ordinary had recently taken place in Madsen’s life that would indicate that this would happen.” Madsen’s mother, DeAnna Madsen, is said to be traveling to Hawaii following the tragedy, the sources said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Madsen is survived by his wife, Carlie, whom he has been living with in Wahiawa, Hawaii, since August 2019, according to his Facebook posts, the Daily Mail reported. He previously served in the U.S. Army and was based at the Schofield Barracks in Oahu. He was promoted in March. Madsen and Carlie met in 2017, according to their social media posts, with the couple becoming engaged in November 2017 when Madsen dropped to one knee and popped the question on top of Pike’s Peak in Colorado. They married in 2018, shortly before Madsen was deployed with the Army.

After settling down in Hawaii, Carlie shared in a March 2021 update that she and her husband were embarking on fertility treatment, adding that she was “sharing this because it needs to be normalized and more talked about.” In a Jan. 15 update, Carlie praised her “amazing husband” for his support after she underwent surgery. She wrote in part that Madsen had “been so patient throughout this whole process! We were at the hospital for about 7 hours yesterday and while I was in surgery he went to target and got me flowers, comfy pajamas, my favorite candy and a card! He’s also been amazing in helping with my recovery and I’m just so thankful!” At this time, further details surrounding Madsen’s passing are unclear.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.