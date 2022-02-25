Michael Madsen Arrested a Month After Son’s Death

Michael Madsen was arrested in Malibu, California on Wednesday night. The Reservoir Dogs actor, 64, was taken into police custody at around 9 p.m. local time and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers were called to Madsen’s rented Malibu home by the property’s owner, who attempted to make a citizen’s arrest, LASD confirmed, per Fox 11. In a statement to E! News, the LA Sheriff’s station confirmed, “police responded to a call for service. The charge was trespassing.” After responding to the call, authorities transported the actor to the actor to West Hills Hospital, though Madsen did not suffer any injuries. He was later taken to the sheriff’s Lost Hills Station, where he was issued a $500 citation and released about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The LASD confirmed, “It was a citizen’s arrest and he has already been released.” Madsen has not commented on the situation at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This marks the third arrest for Madsen. The Kill Bill star was arrested for DUI and sentenced to four days in jail after he crashed his Land Rover into a pole in 2019. In 2012, he was also arrested for DUI after he was seen driving erratically. In that case, Madsen struck a plea deal that involved attending AA meetings in lieu of more severe punishment. His most recent arrest comes just a month after the death of his son, Hudson Lee Madsen, 26.

Hudson, a member of the U.S. Army who had completed his first tour and was stationed in Hawaii, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide in January. In a statement, the Madsen family said, “we are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Just days after his death, Madsen demanded “a full investigation by the military” into his son’s passing. Speaking to The Blast, the actor said he “didn’t see any signs of depression” in Hudson before his passing, adding that his son “was happy.” Madsen said that while his son sought help for his mental health struggles, “It appears that officers and rank and file were shaming my son for needing therapy which caused him to stop getting help for mental health issues that he was keeping private.” Hudson, the godson of Quentin Tarantino, was Madsen’s oldest son with wife DeAnna Madsen. Madsen also shares Kalvin and Luke with DeAnna and sons Christian and Max with his ex-wife, Jeannine Bisignano.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.